Lockdown tightened in Lamjung

LAMJUNG, JULY 4
Lamjung District COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre today decided to open essential shops and businesses besides pharmacies from 5:00am to 12:00noon.
A meeting of the centre took the decision in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the district.
Lamjung CDO Krishna Prasad Adhikari said the centre had made it compulsory to adopt safety measures while operating businesses.
The centre has decided to allow heavy vehicles to enter the district via Paundi border point by 10:00am and after 4:00pm only. It also decided to ban vehicles other than those permitted and to strictly enforce the odd-even rule for vehicles.
The total number of COV- ID-19 cases has jumped to 45 in Lamjung. Swab samples of 500 people have been collected and sent to the Provincial laboratory in Pokhara for PCR test from the district till date. Of them, 45 people have tested positive for the virus.
COVID-19 infected people are being treated at isolation wards of Namuna Community Hospital, District Coordination Committee Sabha Hall and District Community Hospital, Besisahar. Out of the total infected people, 10 persons, including three women and seven men have recovered and returned to their homes.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 5, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
