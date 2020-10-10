Lumbini Province minister tests positive for COVID

Himalayan News Service

BHAIRAHAWA, OCTOBER 9

Lumbini Province Minister of Internal Affairs and Law Kul Prasad KC has tested positive for COVID-19.

KC’s sample swab tested positive for the virus at Lumbini Provincial Hospital today.

He had experienced fever and common cold since last Wednesday. He was active in getting Dang’s Deukhuri fixed as its permanent headquarters from the Provincial Assembly. PA meeting had passed the province’s name as Lumbini and fixed Dang’s Deukhuri as its headquarters.

Rupendehi’s Tilottama Municipality Mayor Basudev Ghimire, Siddharathanagar Municipality Mayor’s wife and deputy Mayor Uma Kafle, among others, have also tested positive for the virus.

