Lumbini Provincial Hospital sacks five doctors

Krishna Dhakal

BHAIRAHAWA: Lumbini Provincial Hospital today sacked five doctors for not attending to their duties regularly at a time when the nation is reeling under the threat of COVID-19.

According to the hospital administration, the doctors have been charged of neglecting their duty at a time of crisis. It further stated that they were not allowed to register their attendance in the hospital and have been sacked effective from Wednesday.

The doctors relieved of their duties include one working at the emergency department, two belonging to the radiology department, a surgeon, and another from ENT department, further informed the hospital administration.

