Madhav Nepal says he’s not involved in Baluwatar land grab scam

Biratnagar, February 7

Senior leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Madhav Kumar Nepal today said he was not involved in Lalita Niwas land-grab scam.

Talking to mediapersons at Biratnagar airport, Nepal said the allegation levelled against him was false and he was ready to face punishment if found guilty. He said the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority had not indicted NC Vice-president Bijay Kumar Gachhadar for political reason.

“I do not think that anyone has been indicted in the land-grab scam out of political prejudice,” Nepal said. “The guilty should not go scot-free while the innocent should not be indicted,” Nepal said, adding, “I am against corruption and do not allow others to be corrupt.”

He argued that the government and opposition should not interfere with the CIAA’s jurisdictions.

The CIAA has indicted 175 people, including NC Vice-president Bijay Kumar Gachhadar, in Baluwatar land-grab scam.

The main opposition Nepali Congress has protested Gachhadar’s indictment saying the government had shielded its leaders and influenced the CIAA to carry out political vendetta.

Nepal also said the House of Representatives should approve the grant offered by the United States of America under Millennium Challenge Corporation compact.

Stating that MCC was not a part of the Indo-Pacific strategy, Nepal stressed on the need to rectify MCC compact by the Federal Parliament.

