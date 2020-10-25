‘Maha Nawami’ being observed today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Hindus throughout the country are observing the ninth day of the ten-day-long Bada Dashain festival as ‘Maha Nawami’ today by worshipping Goddess Durga Bhawani and making offerings.

This day is marked on the ninth day of the waxing moon in the month of Asoj as per lunar calendar.

Special worship is performed to Goddess Durga today and ‘jamara’ — the germinated seeds sown on the first day of the festival — is offered to the goddess at various temples and shrines. Various kinds of offerings are made to the goddess in worship and gratitude.

The Durga Saptasati and Devi Stotra scriptures are also recited at home and in temples on this day.

As mentioned in the Markandeya Purana scripture, the Goddess Chamunda had slain the demon Raktabij on the day of Maha Nawami. So, the special worship of the goddess is performed on this day.

On this day, the security forces also perform what is called the “kot puja” or worship of the armouries. Taleju Temple located at Hanumandhoka in the capital city is also opened for the devotees to pay homage on this day.

The temple is opened only on the occasion of Maha Nawami, however, this year temple will remain closed this year due to the outbreak of Corona Virus. Likewise, the animal sacrifice made at Hanumandhoka will also not take place this year, Sandip Khanal, at Durbar caretaker office, was quoted as saying in Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

People from the Newar community also worship Bhimsen, a Hindu deity, on the day of Maha Nawami.

