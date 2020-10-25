‘Maha Nawami’ being observed today

KATHMANDU: Hindus throughout the country are observing the ninth day of the ten-day-long Bada Dashain festival as ‘Maha Nawami’ today by worshipping Goddess Durga Bhawani and making offerings.
This day is marked on the ninth day of the waxing moon in the month of Asoj as per lunar calendar.
Special worship is performed to Goddess Durga today and ‘jamara’ — the germinated seeds sown on the first day of the festival — is offered to the goddess at various temples and shrines. Various kinds of offerings are made to the goddess in worship and gratitude.
The Durga Saptasati and Devi Stotra scriptures are also recited at home and in temples on this day.
As mentioned in the Markandeya Purana scripture, the Goddess Chamunda had slain the demon Raktabij on the day of Maha Nawami. So, the special worship of the goddess is performed on this day.
On this day, the security forces also perform what is called the “kot puja” or worship of the armouries. Taleju Temple located at Hanumandhoka in the capital city is also opened for the devotees to pay homage on this day.
The temple is opened only on the occasion of Maha Nawami, however, this year temple will remain closed this year due to the outbreak of Corona Virus. Likewise, the animal sacrifice made at Hanumandhoka will also not take place this year, Sandip Khanal, at Durbar caretaker office, was quoted as saying in Rastriya Samachar Samiti.
People from the Newar community also worship Bhimsen, a Hindu deity, on the day of Maha Nawami.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 2,225 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. The nationwide infection count has advanced to 155,233 with the latest additions. Among the freshly infected, 779 are females while 1,446 are males. Of the total infections, 1,110 were detec Read More...
COLOMBO: Authorities in Sri Lanka on Saturday closed at least two fishery harbors and many stalls after a surge of 609 cases linked to the country's main fish market. The government also widened the curfew in parts of Colombo, the capital. At least 11 villages were isolated in densely populated W Read More...
LONDON: A police force in England says it will try to stop people from leaving Wales, which has started a 17-day lockdown to slow a surging rate of coronavirus infections. The Gloucestershire Constabulary will patrol routes from Wales and pull over drivers they believe are making long journeys. T Read More...
Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has effectively accepted the three-time champions are out of the playoff race in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and is already looking forward to next year's competition. Chennai languish at the bottom of the points table and are ne Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester United remain winless at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season after they were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Chelsea on Saturday. United, who had lost their opening two home games of the season, have seven points from five games and are in 15th plac Read More...
LIVERPOOL: Diogo Jota's second-half header secured a 2-1 win for Liverpool over struggling Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday but the Premier League champions were made to dig deep for the points. Liverpool were seeking a first win in three league games and in a frantic start to t Read More...
KABUL: Afghan security forces have killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, a senior al Qaeda leader who was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted Terrorists list, Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a tweet late on Saturday. Al-Masri has been charged in the Uni Read More...
BARCELONA: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos once again proved to be the man for the big occasion as he converted a fiercely debated penalty to help his side to a 3-1 win over rivals Barcelona at an empty Camp Nou in La Liga on Saturday. Ramos, making a record 45th appearance in the 'Cla Read More...