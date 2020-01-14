Mahato family to get Rs 5 lakh relief

Himalayan News Service

JANAKPURDHAM: Province 2 government on Monday decided to provide Rs 0.5 million as relief to the family of Dilip Mahato, who was murdered after he protested against illegal sand mining on the banks of Aaurahi Khola of Mithila Municipality, Dhanusha.

The Cabinet meeting on Monday decided to provide Rs 5 lakh to the deceased’s family, said Minister of Financial Affairs and Planning Bijay Kumar Yadav.

He said the provincial government would do everything to punish the guilty. Mahato was murdered when he tried to stop unauthorised sand mining at 04:00 am last Friday.

Voices are being raised demanding that Mahato be declared a martyr.

A version of this article appears in print on January 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook