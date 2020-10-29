Mahottari farmers elate after establishment of Agriculture Knowledge Centre

MAHOTTARI: Local farmers in Mahottari have been elated following the establishment and subsequent operation of an Agriculture Knowledge Centre at the district headquarters.
Farmers believe that the Centre would provide them with necessary inputs and aid in their farming activities. The Centre, established at Jaleswor on the third week of October, is largely expected to directly coordinate the needs of agriculture sector in the district.
“We were reeling under confusion during the past three years since the termination of the District Agriculture Development Office”, said farmer Satyanarayan Yadav, a local of Bhangaha Municipality-4.
He further said the establishment of the knowledge centre has enhanced their hope to receive consultation service, technical advice and subsidy in a timely manner.
It may be noted that the government had brought into operation the agro knowledge centre in a way to look after two districts after the previous mechanism of the district agriculture development office was dismantled.
With this four agro knowledge centres have been set up in province 2 while it has been put in place in Malangawa for Mahottari and Sarlahi districts.
The new mechanism of agriculture knowledge centre would hopefully take initiatives to guide farmers and improve farming in all 15 local levels of the districts, said Arun Singh Kusuwaha, a farmer of Batauwabasti of Gaushala Municipality.
BARCELONA: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned from the club on Tuesday ahead of a vote of no confidence that was due to be held next month after some 20,000 fans signed a petition demanding that he step down. The rest of the board of directors also resigned. "It's a thought- Read More...
MUMBA: India's tally of coronavirus cases stood less than 10,000 away from the grim milestone of 8 million, as 43,893 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed. Totalling 7.99 million, India has the second-most number of confirmed cases after t Read More...
HANOI At least 26 fishermen were missing at sea as one of the strongest typhoons in two decades tore into Vietnam's central coastline on Wednesday, uprooting trees and forcing hundreds of thousands into shelter. Typhoon Molave, packing winds of up to 135 kilometres (83.9 miles) per hour, wa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kul Bahadur Gurung, General Secretary of Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) has been nominated for the candidacy of General Representative in the management committee of the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA). Gurung was nominated during the General Assembl Read More...
Have earmarked 200 mln doses of COVID-19 candidate vaccine COVAX alliance also has deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax PARIS: French drugmaker Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline will supply 200 million doses of their COVID-19 candidate vaccine to a global inoculation scheme backed by the W Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,954 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 162,354. Of the total infections, 843 were detected in Kathmandu valley alone — 368 females and 475 males. In the last 24 hours, 696 Read More...
WARSAW, POLAND: People across Poland are vowing to stay off their jobs on Wednesday as part of a nationwide strike to protest a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of congenitally damaged fetuses. The nationwide strike comes amid a deepening standoff between angry crowds who have been t Read More...
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Western countries attacking Islam want to "relaunch the Crusades" as a row flared between Turkey and France about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament that standing a Read More...