Mahottari farmers elate after establishment of Agriculture Knowledge Centre

MAHOTTARI: Local farmers in Mahottari have been elated following the establishment and subsequent operation of an Agriculture Knowledge Centre at the district headquarters.

Farmers believe that the Centre would provide them with necessary inputs and aid in their farming activities. The Centre, established at Jaleswor on the third week of October, is largely expected to directly coordinate the needs of agriculture sector in the district.

“We were reeling under confusion during the past three years since the termination of the District Agriculture Development Office”, said farmer Satyanarayan Yadav, a local of Bhangaha Municipality-4.

He further said the establishment of the knowledge centre has enhanced their hope to receive consultation service, technical advice and subsidy in a timely manner.

It may be noted that the government had brought into operation the agro knowledge centre in a way to look after two districts after the previous mechanism of the district agriculture development office was dismantled.

With this four agro knowledge centres have been set up in province 2 while it has been put in place in Malangawa for Mahottari and Sarlahi districts.

The new mechanism of agriculture knowledge centre would hopefully take initiatives to guide farmers and improve farming in all 15 local levels of the districts, said Arun Singh Kusuwaha, a farmer of Batauwabasti of Gaushala Municipality.

