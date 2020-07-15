HETAUDA: Makawanpur District Court has ordered to extend the judicial custody of four persons who had been arrested on June 29 on the charge of murdering a woman — Sushmita Thapa (24) — for further enquiry.
The decision was made by a single bench of Judge Sita Sharma Adhikari on Wednesday.
Police had arrested the father-in-law ofÂ the deceased, Prakash Thapa (58), mother-in-law Tulasa Thapa (50), and sisters-in-law Durga Thapa (27) and Sita Thapa (23) to conduct enquiry on the murder of Sushmita Thapa in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-4 on June 15.
Read Also: Four arrested for murdering daughter-in-law in Makawanpur
District Government Attorney Office, Makwanpur had lodged a case at the District Court against Prakash Thapa and his daughter Sita Thapa on Sunday, demanding life imprisonment penalty.
Likewise, the office had accused Tulasa Kumar Thapa, Durga Thapa and her husband Arun Karki (34) as the accomplices to the crime.
Meanwhile, Arun Karki who had fled the scene, is still out of contact.
POKHARA: Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd has contributed ten million rupees to COVID-19 fund set up by Gandaki Province, on Tuesday. On behalf of Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd, Gautam Yadav and Baburam Karki handed over the cheque amount to Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung. "This support has boosted our morale i Read More...
DAMAULI: As many as 162 persons have been infected with coronavirus in Tanahun district, so far. According to the District Health Office, 144 males and 18 females staying under quarantine upon arrival from foreign countries tested positive for the virus. DHO Chief Shankar Babu Adhikari said, â Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 14 The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) today appealed to industrialists and business people to clear bank dues if they are in a position to do so. Issuing a notice today, the umbrella organisation representing the private sector stated that the Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 14 In a bid to carry out youth vocational training programmes through one-door system, the government is all set to establish Technical and Vocational Education and Training Fund. The Fund aims to avoid duplication in technical and vocational education and training programmes f Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 14 The government has proposed to provide Rs 500 per kg of locusts as the insects pose grave risk for agricultural produce in different parts of the country. Earlier, various local levels had announced to provide between Rs 20 to Rs 100, per kg of locust. The government decided Read More...
JAJARKOT, JULY 14 Five days after landslides claimed about a dozen lives at different places in Barekot Rural Municipality, the displaced lot are still waiting for relief. While 11 people died in the incidents, one is still missing. Two injured persons, , are undergoing treatment at Kohalpu Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 14 Three lives were lost in a landslide in Kaligandaki Rural Municipality, Syangja, this morning. According to Syangja Chief District Officer Ganga Bahadur Chhetri, three of the six persons who had come to repair a drinking water pipeline at about 09:00am died after they were Read More...
DANG, JULY 14 There are 339 patients of sickle cell anaemia in Dang. A total of 169 patients are under regular medication in Ghorahi Sub-Metropolitan City. Fifty-two news cases were found in the sub-metropolis and 118 new cases were found in Dangisaran Rural Municipality in tests carried out l Read More...