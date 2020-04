Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: A 29-year-old man has tested positive on Rapid Diagnostic Test(RDT) for Covid-19, giving way to suspicion of yet another infection in Nepal.

The man was staying in quarantine since his return from South Korea on March 3.

Test sample was collected from the resident of Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality during the RDT drive in the district.

Preparations are underway to send him to Kathmandu, informed co-ordinator of health division in the Rural Municipality, Sujan Shrestha.

