Manungkot draws hundreds of tourists

MADAN WAGLE

DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 21

Tanahun’s Manungkot, which has become a popular tourist destination after it went viral on social network, has been drawing hundreds of tourists daily.

The site has become viral on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, among other sites. Domestic tourists from across the country visit the Manungkot to view the sunrise and sunset.

Tourists can see the Himalayan range, Damauli Bazaar, green hills, plains, the flowing Madi and Seti rivers, and houses of Magar community from the site.

Byas Municipality Ward 5 Chair Mohan Kumar Shrestha said the number of tourists visiting the site was increasing by the day. Keeping in view the influx of tourists, construction of physical structures has expedited.

Work to widen the road, and manage garbage is under way.

Byas Municipality Mayor Baikunth Neupane said his office was committed to developing Manungkot after the place went viral. It is learnt that more than 5,000 people visited the site today alone. People have started queuing up to view the sunrise for the past two weeks.

People from Jhapa, Kathmandu, Kapilvastu, Parbat, Sarlahi and Kailali visit the place for sightseeing.

Byas Municipality Deputy Chief Mira Joshi said that Manungkot was becoming a new tourist destination.

“Following the influx of tourists, the DAO is working to set up a temporary police post at Manungkot,” said CDO Sagar Acharya. We are discussing setting up a police post led by the SI at Manungkot, said SP Arun Poudel of Tanahun DPO.

A version of this article appears in print on November 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

