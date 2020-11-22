Manungkot draws hundreds of tourists

DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 21
Tanahun’s Manungkot, which has become a popular tourist destination after it went viral on social network, has been drawing hundreds of tourists daily.
The site has become viral on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, among other sites. Domestic tourists from across the country visit the Manungkot to view the sunrise and sunset.
Tourists can see the Himalayan range, Damauli Bazaar, green hills, plains, the flowing Madi and Seti rivers, and houses of Magar community from the site.
Byas Municipality Ward 5 Chair Mohan Kumar Shrestha said the number of tourists visiting the site was increasing by the day. Keeping in view the influx of tourists, construction of physical structures has expedited.
Work to widen the road, and manage garbage is under way.
Byas Municipality Mayor Baikunth Neupane said his office was committed to developing Manungkot after the place went viral. It is learnt that more than 5,000 people visited the site today alone. People have started queuing up to view the sunrise for the past two weeks.
People from Jhapa, Kathmandu, Kapilvastu, Parbat, Sarlahi and Kailali visit the place for sightseeing.
Byas Municipality Deputy Chief Mira Joshi said that Manungkot was becoming a new tourist destination.
“Following the influx of tourists, the DAO is working to set up a temporary police post at Manungkot,” said CDO Sagar Acharya. We are discussing setting up a police post led by the SI at Manungkot, said SP Arun Poudel of Tanahun DPO.
A version of this article appears in print on November 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
SIRAHA: Members of a Dalit family were thrashed in Dhangadhimai Municipality-7 of Siraha district. Ward chair Ganpait Yadav and his nephews Manoj Yadav, Bharat Yadav, Dilip Yadav and Dipan Yadav allegedly thrashed Sagar Devi Safi (40), her sons Umesh and Ranjit; her brother-in-law Magain Safi (50 Read More...
BAJURA: A crusher industry has been found operating unlawfully at a river in Badimalika Municipality-8 of Bajura district. The industry can only come into operation after getting a permit and carrying out an environmental test. However, the crusher at Bahuli River has been operating without compl Read More...
SHANGHAI: The head of the Tibetan government in exile has visited the U.S. White House for the first time in six decades, a move that could further infuriate Beijing, which has accused the United States of trying to destabilise the region. Lobsang Sangay, President of the Central Tibetan Administra Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 1,674 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 218,639. Of the total new cases, 661 are females and 1,013 are males. In the last 24 hours, 899 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seven more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,305. 1,674 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 218,639. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been rep Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 899 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. Of the total infections, 387 are females and 512 are males. In the last 24 hours, 685 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur repo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 899 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday Till date, 1,652,043 test Read More...
LAHORE: Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral of a hardline Pakistani cleric in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, defying a government ban on large public gatherings in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Khadim Hussain Rizvi, 54, died of cardiac arrest Read More...