Market in Bhadrapur partially closed amid growing fear of coronavirus

Himalayan News Service

Jhapa, March 21

Amidst heightened fear of the coronavirus, businesses except those supplying essential goods have been closed in Bhadrapur.

According to the ward police office of Bhadrapur, all shops except medical outlets and shops selling food items have been closed as precaution against the coronavirus following an agreement between the authorities of both Nepal and India.

Regarding the market closure, Jhapa Chief District Officer Udaya Bahadur Rana welcomed the move, but clarified that his office hadn’t issued any directive towards that end. “My office hasn’t issued any directive to close the market. Perhaps it happened at the initiative of the local chapter of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in line with the government’s decision,” he said.

Following the Indian government’s announcement that it was closing its border from midnight today, people of both Nepal and India living across the border have started returning to their homes. Though security personnel on the border areas have banned cross-border movement, those wanting to return home have been permitted to cross the border.

A version of this article appears in print on March 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook