Medics provided with protective gears in Dhading

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: To prevent the possible spread of coronavirus pandemic, health workers in Tripurasundari Rural Municipality of Dhading district have been provided with protective suits.

The suits were handed over to those on the front lines of the possible outbreak to protect them from the risk of infection during treatment, if any patient were to carry the virus.

There are four health posts in the rural municipality at Salyankot, Mulpani, Tripureshwar and Agnichok, and one primary health centre in Salyantar with an isolation ward of four-bed capacity.

The rural municipality invested Rs 500,000 to procure 25 sets of safety materials to fight the possible COVID-19 outbreak in the area, informed Yam Bahadur Shrestha, health coordinator at Tripurasundari.

Furthermore, the rural municipality is preparing to set up more isolation and quarantine cells to prevent any spread of infection.

The rural municipality has been carrying out awareness and sanitation programmes to fight COVID-19. Also, the local level has increased surveillance of those who have left work in India or other countries and returned home amidst the coronavirus fear.

