Tourism Minister felicitates Qatar Prince for successful Ama Dablam Expedition

KATHMANDU: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai felicitated team leader Garrett Madison and Prince of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani at Hotel Yak and Yeti for a successful expedition to Mt Ama Dablam (6812 metres).

Mountaineer Madison has summited Mt Everest for 10 times.

Managing Director at Himalayan Guides, Iswari Paudel said successful Expedition with high profile royal family member explored positive message.

On the occasion, Himalayan Guides Nepal and Madison Mountaineering were thankful to the entire team for the support and other local businesses as well as the country during these uncertain times.

