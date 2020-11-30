Minister Bhattarai pledges to bring tourism recovery package

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

CHITWAN, NOVEMBER 29

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has said that the government will bring programmes for the recovery of tourism sector.

Talking to mediapersons here today, he said the government would unveil a domestic tourism-centric programme for 2021 for the development of tourist sites.

Bhattarai added that activities were under way to promote domestic tourism in 2021. “The government has announced a package for this sector’s development,” he stated.

As the tourism industry has been impacted all over the world due to the COV- ID-19 pandemic, the government has started the process of resuming domestic and international flights to promote tourism. He was of the view that 40 per cent of domestic flights have already started in the country.

At an interaction organised by Bharatpur Metropolitan City here today, Minister Bhattarai said that tasks to upgrade Bharatpur Airport had been advanced. The task of airport expansion here is going on, he shared.

The minister also said that the Nepali Army Battalion and Horse Breeding Centre would be gradually shifted from there and the tasks of airport expansion and upgradation would go ahead.

A version of this article appears in print on November 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

