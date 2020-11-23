Minister Paudel directs employees to meet revenue collection target

KATHMANDU: Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel today directed the line ministry employees and it’s subordinate bodies to work accordingly to meet the revenue collection target mentioned in the budget.
Addressing a virtual meet, leader Paudel stressed that no compromise would be made to fulfill the target of revenue collection amid the challenges created due to COVID-19 crisis.
“The Ministry will help facilitate and encourage employees to resolve difficulties and problems. We will also honour if the target is met”, said Minister Paudel adding that the employees are well-known about the problems and resolve issues at their own level and seek support from the leadership only if required.
Minister Paudel also urged the employees to carry out activities with determination to make the economy dynamic during the COVID-19 pandemic.
