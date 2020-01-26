Minor, youth die in accidents

Himalayan News Service

Kavre, January 25

A minor lost her life by drowning in a puddle in Panauti Municipality-9, Jaidol today.

According to Area Police Office Banepa incharge Inspector Yogendra Timalsina, local Suman Tamang’s 22-month-old daughter Kristina drowned in a puddle at Jageshwori Brick Kiln in Jaidol.

“She was playing with other children when she fell into the puddle. She was rushed to Banepa-based Sheer Memorial Hospital by her mother but was pronounced dead,” said the inspector.

Meanwhile, Pradip Shrestha, 30, of Kavre’s Mandandeupur died after the motorbike he was riding was hit by a tipper at 37 Kilo on the Araniko Highway in Panchkhal Municipality-5 this afternoon. A critically injured Shrestha died in the course of treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital. Pillion rider Samar Magar, 28, of Ramechhap’s Deurali Rural Municipality-2, who sustained serious injuries on his hip and head, is being treated at the hospital.

