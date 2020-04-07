MoHP conducts rapid test for COVID-19 in Kailali, Kanchanpur

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: A six-member team of health technicians dispatched by the Ministry of Health and Population has started rapid test for COVID-19 in kailali and Kanchanpur districts from today.

The team despatched from Kathmandu arrived in Dhangadhi on Monday evening. Local health technicians are also involved in the test being carried out by the health team. The team was divided and mobilised to conduct the test this morning.

Health section chief at the Ministry of Social Development, Narendra Karki said that the rapid test would be carried out in Lamkichuha Municipality, Godavari Municipality in Kailali, and Shuklaphanta Municipality, Krishnapur Municipality and Bhimdatta Municipality in Kanchanpur.

The meeting of the council of ministers on Saturday decided to conduct the rapid diagnostic test for coronavirus on 200 samples of throat swab collected from the two districts by the divided team of health technicians. The samples would be collected from the migrants those who have recently returned from India.

