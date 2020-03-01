MoPIT unveils its progress report

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 29

The government has given priority to several national pride projects such as Mid-Hilly Highway, Postal Highway, North-South Highway, Galchhi-Rasuwagadhi Roadway, Madan Bhandari Highway and Kaligandaki Corridor.

Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport has reported 24.13 per cent capital expenditure in the past seven months in implementation of projects. Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Basanta Kumar Nembang said the ministry had established inter-ministry network for implementation of the projects.

He was addressing a press meet organised at Singha Durbar today.

With the country adopting federal structure, the ministry is responsible for 15,000 kilometres stretch of 80 road projects while local, rural and agro-roads remain in the lists of provincial and local level governments.

Lack of employees under its various bodies has caused problems in the implementation of projects, according to the ministry. Nembang said, during first 100 days of his office in the Ministry, 18 kilometres of road under the Mid- Hilly Highway was blacktopped, six bridges were constructed, eight bridges are under construction and eight projects relating to bridge construction are in the implementation phase.

Similarly, 48 kilometres road under the Postal Highway has been constructed with five bridges along the highway. A 33-km gravel track has been opened in the Kaligandaki Corridor with the construction of three bridges, an additional six kilometre-track has been opened on the Karnali Highway. Work to upgrade the Koshi Corridor has gained pace and 40 bridges under local roads were built in a period of three months, according to the ministry.

Moreover, a six kilometre gravel road has been constructed along the Galchhi-Trishuli-Syafrubesi-Rasuwagadhi road and 26-kilometers road and 22 bridges were built under the Madan Bhandari Highway, connecting Bahundangi of Jhapa to western Daldeldhura. Works have been accelerated to expand a trade route linking the East-West Highway to Indian border points.

The government is working bring passenger refreshment centres into operation for the first time for road safety and passengers’ convenience. In the first phase, the centre will be established at Gorusinghe of Buddhabhumi municipality-2 in Kapilvastu. Similarly, a design work has already been completed for the establishment of another centre at Aathbishkoti of Dailekh along the Karnali Highway. A total of 200 thousand smart driving cards were distributed. Sick projects have been given unconditional last chance of one year for their completion. If the latest deadline was not met, the contract would be dismissed, according to the ministry.

A version of this article appears in print on March 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

