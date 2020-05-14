More than 3,000 people enter Kapilvastu through illegal routes

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KAPILVASTU: As many as 3,400 people have crossed the border into Kapilvastu district through more than half a dozen border transit points and illegal routes in the last three days, after India relaxed the lockdown in their territory.

Most people, who are found infected with coronavirus in Kapilvastu, are returnees from India.

Locals have noticed that people returning from India cross the border on foot or vehicles likes trucks and tractors.

A report released by the District Administration Office on May 10 stated that there were 1,379 people in various quarantines in the district. This number had increased to 4,788 as of Tuesday.

Chief District Officer Dirgha Narayan Poudel said, it has become difficult to manage quarantine after facilities have become overwhelmed with people returning from India.

