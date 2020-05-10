Mother’s Day spirit undaunted amid global pandemic

THT Online

He didn’t realise that love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark. – J.K. Rowling

KATHMANDU: The world is celebrating their mothers today, on Mother’s Day, honouring mother and motherhood while recognising her influence in society.

This year, however, the celebrations are muted because of Covid-19, the global pandemic that has limited people within confines of their homes- and unfortunately for many, with no means of being physically near their mothers.

Although Nepal recently celebrated the traditional Mother’s day a couple of weeks ago, many people, especially the younger lot, observe the spirit of the global celebration too.

The ‘festivities’ may not be the usual Sunday affair but people are coming up with creative ways to get in touch with and celebrate their mothers, grandmothers and mothers-in-law – thanks to modern technology.

People are video calling their mothers, or just talking over the phone, relaying their best wishes and love- lockdown or not.

This year, despite the constraints, we’re looking at celebrations with the most creative of ideas flowing in, gifts replaced with quirky ideas and some digital time together. So honour your mothers, send them your love and let the creativity flow!

