Motorable bridge yet to come into operation

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Tanahun, May 9

A newly-constructed motorable bridge over the Marsyangdi River could not be brought into operation at Bimalnagar due to high-tension transmission line passing over it.

Chairman of Bimalnagar Bridge Construction Committee Lal Kumar Shrestha said the bridge had yet to come into operation due to the 133 KV high-tension transmission line passing over it. He added that no authority concerned had paid attention to relocate the high-tension transmission line despite frequent requests. “Vehicles cannot ply the bridge due to the naked electric wire running just a few metres above it,” he said.

Kalika Sapana JV and Sapana Construction Service had constructed the bridge at Rs 14 crore and 80 lakh.

Tanahun Road Division Office Engineer Sachin Shrestha said vehicles would start plying the bridge once the lockdown was lifted.

Meanwhile, Nepal Electricity Authority, Tanahun, Distribution Centre Chief Kapil Raj Pandey said the high-tension transmission line would be relocated soon.

The motorable bridge was constructed at the initiative of Nepali Congress central member Shankar Bhandari. People of Bandipur Rural Municipality and Gorkha’s Palungtar Municipality will also be benefited once the bridge comes into operation.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook