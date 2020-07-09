Mugu campus gets new buildings

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 8

Administrative and academic blocks of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaturdev Campus, newly built under Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Cooperation programme at a cost of Rs 35.11 million, was formally inaugurated today via video-conferencing by representatives of the Village Development Council Ratapani, Lui, in Mugu district, the School Management Committee and Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

Established in 2007, the campus is a community-owned educational institute affiliated to Tribhuvan University and approved by the University Grants Commission, Nepal. It offers a four year-bachelor-degree programme. Students from over 24 rural municipalities, including those from Humla and Bajura have been studying at the campus. The campus has been providing various scholarships for deserving students.

A press release issued by the embassy said construction work of the new administrative and academic blocks was executed by the District Coordination Committee, Mugu. The newly built infrastructure of the school is expected to enhance the learning environment for students, read the release.

