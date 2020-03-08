Mugu to set up health desks on border

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Rara, March 7

Mugu district has decided to set up health desks at the border points as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Meeting of the government officials and stakeholders here made the decision to set up help desk at Nakcha and other border points.

Chief of the District Coordination Committee, Purna Bahadur Rokaya said, “As the district borders China, initiatives are being taken to prevent the district from coronavirus inspection. Help desks will help identify people with flu-like symptoms and suggest them to visit health facilities. Rural municipalities have been directed to organise programmes to inform people about the disease.”

Chief District Officer Krishna Kumar Niraula said that people would be informed about the disease through informative posters and pamphlets. All stakeholders in the district have been urged to launch public awareness programmes to encourage people to maintain personal hygiene.

People in the district have been asked not to gather for Holi festival and leave homes except to attend important work. Adoption of proper safety measures such as use of face mask and hygienic behaviour have been suggested.

A version of this article appears in print on March 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook