Murder accused escapes from police custody in Kailali

DHANGADHI: A youth accused of killing his own grandmother escaped from police custody in Kailali district on Wednesday night.
The escapee has been identified as Ganesh Bahadur Air (23) of Bhawar in Chure Rural Municipality-6, Kailali.
According to police chief of Kaliali, Superintendent of Police (SP) Anupam Shumsher JB Rana, the arrestee in handcuffs escaped during mealtime. He said security personnel have been mobilised to search for him.
Air was arrested by Phaltude-based Area Police Office on Wednesday morning on the charge of killing his 77-year-old grandmother. The youth had reportedly killed his elderly relative by striking her with an iron bar and a sharp-edged stick.
Police said body of the deceased woman was found covered with plants.
