Myagdi reports two more dengue cases

MYAGDI: Two cases of dengue were found in Myagdi on Wednesday, taking the number of dengue cases in the district to seven. Rising dengue cases indicates that the mountainous district is facing the risk of a tropical disease.

One person each from Beni Municipality-7 and Mangala Rural Municipality-1 tested positive for the disease, information officer at Beni Hospital, Prakash Subedi, said. Both persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Before this, two men and a woman who had come for a health check-up at Beni Hospital were found to be infected with this disease. According to Subedi, one person was also diagnosed with scrub typhus before this.

Ganesh Tole, Mangalaghat, Bus Park, Paribeni and Bhirmuni areas in Beni Bazaar have been identified as high risk areas for dengue and the municipality has started a campaign to destroy mosquito larvae in the areas.

The district is at high risk of dengue with six males and one female found infected with the disease in the past one week.

