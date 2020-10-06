NA hands over trail to provincial govt

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DHANGADI, OCTOBER 5

Nepali Army has handed over the trail linking Byas Rural Municipality’s Chhangru and Tinkar village to Darchula district headquarters Khalanga after completing it.

NA Sudurpashchim Regional Headquarters Chief Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the trail to Sudurpashchim Province Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta at a programme today.

Construction of the 550-metre long trail along the Mahakali banks through rocky cliffs has taken four months of relentless work from both army personnel and locals and had cost 10.8 million rupees.

“For four months, 65 NA personnel and 40 local residents worked day and night, and we had the trail ready,” said NA Spokesperson Santoshballav Poudel.

At the trail handover ceremony today, Chief Minister Bhatta extended his gratitude to the army for successfully constructing the trail despite the difficult terrain.

Though the trail had been first constructed to link the villages about four decades ago, it was frequently obstructed by landslides caused by snowfall every year.

On top of that, as the floods in the Mahakali River swept away parts of the trail, the locals of Chhangru and Tinkar were using roads through Dharchula of India.

Chhangru village is 72-km from Khalanga and has 120 households. There are 70 families living in Tinkar.

