Narayani Hospital in Birgunj vandalised for refusing treatment to patients

BIRGUNJ: The locals of Birgunj Metropolitan City on Sunday vandalised the Narayani Hospital protesting the local hospitals’ reluctance in admitting patients amid Covid-19 surge.
Defying the ongoing prohibitory order decreed in the Metropolitan to contain the increasing spread of the coronavirus infection, the locals organized a protest alleging the hospital administrations across the metropolis of not admitting patients for diagnosis.
According to the locals, even government authorities have failed to take action against those hospitals that have denied people’s access to treatment.
After my father was not admitted by the private hospitals, I have had to keep my father at home on oxygen support, added a local.
Birgunj-based private Hospitals have been refusing to admit even patients with minor ailments including fever and common cold, a scenario that has eventually led to the death of three persons in the last three days.
