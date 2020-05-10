Narayani Hospital to resume general services soon

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Birgunj, May 9

Birgunj’s Narayani Hospital is all set to resume its general services. The decision to this effect was taken today at a meeting held at the metropolis office in the presence of metropolis mayor, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Madan Upadhyaya and a health ministry’s team.

According to Birgunj Mayor Bijaya Kumar Sarawogi, Narayani Hospital will resume all its general services within a day or two after shifting the COVID-19 patients, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital, to Bahubari-based Gandak Hospital, the new facility for the province commissioned to handle all coronavirus cases exclusively from now on.

“Following the decision, the existing provisional COVID-19 hospital will now resume all its general services as soon as the COVID-19 patients are shifted to Gandak Hospital and the hospital is disinfected,” said Mayor Sarawogi. Further, Sarawogi said the new COVID-19 hospital would be operated under the technical management of Narayani Hospital.

Following the recent decision, work is said to start soon for a 200-bed isolation centre in Gandak Hospital. Meanwhile, despite the metropolis’s initiative to abrogate the COVID-19 hospital of the Narayani Hospital and resume its operation as a general hospital earlier, the same hadn’t been possible due to lack of permission from the ministry concerned.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

