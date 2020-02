THT Online

KATHMANDU: National Assembly member Durga Prasad Upadhyay has passed away. He was 50.

Upadhyay, a Nepali Congress lawmaker, died at his residence in Rupandehi on Friday morning. He was suffering from cancer.

Late Upadhyay was active as an NC leader since people’s movement of 2046 BS. He was also the executive member of Lumbini Development Fund.

Upadhyay is survived by his wife, two daughters, and three sons.

