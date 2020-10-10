Natural disasters claimed 415 lives this monsoon

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9

As many as 415 persons were killed in rain-induced disasters across the country during this monsoon. The Ministry of Home Affairs said it was the biggest single-year casualty resulting from natural disasters in a decade, barring the 2015 earthquakes.

According to statistics on Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal under the MoHA, as many as 415 persons, including 165 females, lost their lives to disasters, especially landslides and floods, between June 12 and October 8. As many as 563 persons were injured and 101 others went missing after being buried in landslides or swept away by floods.

As many as 252 persons were killed during the same period last year.

Landslides stood as the deadliest disaster and claimed 294 lives, mainly in Sindhupalchowk and Baglung districts. A total of 64 persons, who were buried in landslides are still unaccounted for.

Likewise, floods killed 39 persons, lightning 35 persons, inundation 15 persons, fire five persons and snakebites claimed 17 persons. Natural disasters such as landslides, floods, lightning and inundation destroyed or damaged 1,606 houses and caused economic loss of around Rs 566.55 million.

The heavy casualties prompted the Government of Nepal to amend the Disaster Victims Rescue and Relief Standards-2007, to provide more assistance and relief to disaster victims. As per the amendment, the concerned chief district officer shall put minimum 25 skilled persons on standby to be mobilised for search and rescue of victims at any time. Search and rescue materials will be pre-positioned under the District Disaster Management Committee, in addition to management of minimum 25 skilled persons to be mobilised for relief operation.

If a person of a family is killed in a disaster, a relief of Rs 200,000 will be provided. In the case of the death of another member of the same family, additional relief of Rs 100,000 will be provided.

Relief will be distributed through one-window policy. If a disaster destroys a house or a rented house/room and also results in the loss or damage of food crops, land, shop or business, a family of up to five members and a family of more than five members shall be provided with Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 as subsistence.

A version of this article appears in print on October 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook