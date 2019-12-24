NC Kailali publishes report on irregularities, corruption in local levels

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Nepali Congress (NC), Kailali on Tuesday released its report on the irregularities and corruption in local and provincial levels.

Organising a press conference, NC made public the 27-page report on corruption in the district along with supportive evidence. According to Nar Narayan Shah, President of NC, Kailali Chapter, the report comprises data from July 17, 2018 to September 2019.

The report aims to control increasing corruption in the district and promote good governance, claimed Shah while asking other parties to do the same.

NC Kailali has become the first to publish a report with evidence of irregularities, Shah further claimed.

During the press meet, NC Kailali reported that they had established on-site monitoring and study teams under the coordination of NC candidates for key posts during the local elections, for the purpose of preparing the report.

The report includes irregularities in nine local levels — including Gauriganga Municipality, Kailari Rural Municipality, Janaki Rural Municipality, Chure Rural Municipality, Ghogaghodi Municipality, Godawari Municipality, Bhajani Municipality — of the 13 local levels in the district. It also includes irregularities in the budget of Sudurpaschim Province and the federal government.

NC Kailali only included nine local levels of the district in the report as there wasn’t any significant evidence of corruption in other local levels, informed Chief of Training Department of NC Kailali, Nripa Bahadur Sunar.

Likewise, in the meet, Mayor of Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City, Nripa Bahadur Wada requested mediapersons to play their part in bringing to light the irregularities at the sub-metropolis.

(Translated by Sandeep Sen; Edited by Priyanka Adhikari)

