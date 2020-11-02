NC leader succumbs to coronavirus

Himalayan News Service

BARA, NOVEMBER 1

Nepali Congress Bara Constituency-1 mahasamiti member and the party’s Youth Department (Tarun Bibhag) central member Madan Mandal died due to COVID today.

Mandal, aged 45, was a patient of high blood pressure. After Mandal was diagnosed with COVID yesterday, he was being transported to Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu.

He died on the way, though, said Nepali Congress Bara Constituency – President Bijay Shankar Yadav. Mandal’s PCR test was conducted at Narayani Hospital, Birgunj.

After his diagnosis, preparation was made to take him to Baba Hotel’s isolation. Keeping in mind that Mandal could not receive good treatment there, he was rushed to Kathmandu, but he died on the way.

Issuing a press statement today, Nepali Congress Bara expressed sorrow over Mandal’s demise. The body was buried in Aduwa River.

Similarly, Nepali Congress leader and former Prasauni VDC chair Dinesh Prasad Sah, 58, died due to COVID last Thursday. NC Bara Secretary Manoj Bhatta said Sah’s death had dealt an irreparable loss to the party in the district.

According to Bara COVID focal person Sankar Gupta, 27 people have lost their lives to the respiratory disease in the district in the last five months. As many as 1,578 people have contracted the virus so far. Of them, 163 people are in home isolation while 1,388 have recovered.

A version of this article appears in print on November 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

