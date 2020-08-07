NCP Deputy parliamentary party leader Nembang meets Co-chair Dahal  

KATHMANDU: Deputy parliamentary party leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Subas Chandra Nembang, who is close to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, met Pushpa Kamal Dahal, on Thursday.
Dahal’s Personal Aide Bishnu Sapkota said Dahal told Nembang that he should also convince the PM to attend Standing Committee meeting and seek resolution to the deadlock through the party body.
