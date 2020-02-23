NCP secretariat discusses MCC

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) held its secretariat meeting on Saturday to discuss the report submitted by the party’s taskforce on the Millennium Challenge Corporation programme.

According to Prime Minister’ KP Sharma Oli’s Press Adviser Surya Thapa, taskforce coordinator Jhalanath Khanal briefed the meeting about the taskforce’s findings and recommendations.

Thapa said that next meeting of the party’s secretariat would take a call on implementation of the MCC programme. Parliamentary approval is needed to implement the MCC programme.

A version of this article appears in print on February 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

