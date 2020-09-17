Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 16

The next meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat scheduled for Friday will be held at Paris Danda that housed the headquarters of the former CPN-Maoist Centre. NCP used to hold its Secretariat meeting at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s official residence in Baluwatar.

The change of meeting venue comes with Pushpa Kamal Dahal assuming full executive power of the ruling party.

Oli recently agreed to let Dahal exercise control over the party as suggested by the six-member task force. Dahal, on the other hand, agreed to let Oli remain the PM for a full five-year term.

NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said he had not received the meeting agenda, but he expected the next Secretariat meeting to dwell on reshuffling federal and provincial cabinets, completing the remaining tasks of party unification and preparing for the next Central Committee meeting and the party’s General Convention.

NCP rules in six provinces and senior leader of the party Madhav Kumar Nepal has raised the issue of one-leader-onepost.

Nepal and Dahal also want to induct their favourites in the federal Cabinet.

