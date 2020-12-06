NCP Sectt refers proposals of both co-chairs to Standing Committee

According to Oli neither his nor Dahal’s proposals were valid as both did not have each other’s consent
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 5
The Secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) failed to take a call on the 19- page proposal registered by party Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and another Co-chair KP Sharma Oli’s 38-page rebuttal and decided to send the proposals to the party’s Standing Committee for discussion and resolution of the intra-party feud.
The NCP Standing Committee meeting scheduled for tomorrow will discuss the two proposals.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had not attended the Secretariat meeting on December 2, attended today’s meeting.
Dahal met PM Oli before the Secretariat meeting and urged him to attend the meeting and abide by the Secretariat committee’s decision to protect the interests of the party, according to a source close to Dahal. The source said the PM was not willing to attend today’s Secretariat meeting, but decided to attend the meeting after Dahal met him.
The Oli faction has been saying that instead of discussing the two proposals sub-judice before the party Secretariat, a joint proposal should be prepared with the consent of both Oli and Dahal.
According to Deputy Parliamentary Party Leader of NCP Subas Chandra Nembang, the PM was opposed to other Secretariat members’ decision to send the two proposals to the Standing Committee for discussion.
PM Oli told the Secretariat meeting that Dahal’s proposal was not a valid proposal because as per party rules any proposal could be prepared only with the consent of two co-chairpersons’ consent and he had not consented to Dahal’s proposal. PM Oli also said that his document was merely a rebuttal of Dahal’s 19 page document and it was also not a valid proposal.
However, Madhav Kumar Nepal and other influential leaders say the two co-chairpersons’ consent will not be enough to end the crisis in the party.
NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha told media persons today after the Secretariat meeting that the meeting decided to send the proposals sub-judice before it to the Standing Committee for discussion and resolution of issues facing the party.
He said the two co-chairs had discussed issues before the Secretariat meeting today, but neither were they expected to resolve the issues nor did they succeed in their attempt today.
Shrestha further said the top leaders would continue to hold informal and formal meetings, including meetings of the party Secretariat while the Standing Committee would discuss the issues, and try to resolve them.
Intra-party feud has deepened in the NCP after Dahal presented a 19-page proposal accusing PM Oli of failing to govern the country, disobeying party rules and decisions and making unilateral decisions on appointments in the constitutional bodies.
Oli, on the other hand, presented his 38-page proposal accusing Dahal of promoting factionalism, showing lust for power and having double standard on the Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement signed with the United States.
NCP Standing Committee member Yubaraj Gyawali called today’s decision of the party Secretariat positive and significant as it showed that consent of the two co-chairpersons alone would not suffice in resolving issues in the party.
“We have a tradition of running our party in an organised manner. Party committees take decisions and leaders and cadres follow them,” he said and added that the Standing Committee would now take an independent decision on the proposals after discussing all the issues thoroughly. According to Gyawali, the Standing Committee could decide on the basis of majority or go for a compromise if the deal ensured a win-win formula for both factions.
“Everybody is worried about a party split, so a compromise cannot be ruled out, but that should ensure a win-win formula for both sides,” he added.
Dahal’s faction is in majority in all party bodies.
A version of this article appears in print on December 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 4 The government and the national flag carrier have been left red-faced as Hong Kong today imposed a 14-day ban on flights of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) to the special administrative region of China for the fourth time. Stating that the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 4 The projects run under the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MoEWRI) have made tangible progress even amid the spread of coronavirus. In a first quadrimester review meeting of the ministry today, different projects, departments and companies under the mi Read More...
UNITED NATIONS: The UN health chief declared Friday that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world “can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic,” but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized “in the stampede for vaccines.” In Read More...
SIMKOT: Four persons died and seven others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Jabuka of Dandaphaya in Simkot Rural Municipality-7 on Friday night. The accident involving a jeep (Lu 2 Cha 2102) took place at around 10:45 pm when it fell some 600 metres below the road kill Read More...
NIMES, FRANCE: Marseille defeated southern rival Nimes 2-0 to move to second in the French league on Friday with a game in hand. Andre Villas-Boas’ side had to wait till the 57th minute for the opening goal when Álvaro González set up Darío Benedetto. The visitors’ task was made e Read More...
MADRID: Hugo Mallo and Iago Aspas scored second-half goals as Celta Vigo defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 for consecutive wins in the Spanish league on Friday. The pair of victories came after an eight-match winless streak that left the Vigo team in the relegation zone. It moved to 14th in the Read More...
WASHINGTON: One leading candidate for agriculture secretary hails from Cleveland, has the backing of progressives and has worked for years to boost food stamp programs. Another is a former senator from farm-state North Dakota who has championed production agriculture and boasts of a voting record sq Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has collected Rs 432.6 million in revenue through online payment. The e-payment system began from September 17. Among the revenue collected online, the highest has been house rental tax with Rs 295 million. Likewise, Rs 107.1 million has been collected as pr Read More...