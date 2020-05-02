NCP vice-chair Gautam to be taken to HoR at an appropriate time

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat has agreed to take vice-chair Bamdev Gautam to the lower house of the Federal Parliament at a later ‘suitable’ time.

This decision comes as a solution to settle long standing disputes within the party.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, during the last secretariat meeting, had proposed Gautam’s name as the next PM as a strategy to counter Dahal-Nepal faction’s demand for his resignation.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Oli had also proposed leader Gautam to join his cabinet as a deputy PM, earlier today, in a bid to lure him to his side.

It is to be noted that Bam Dev Gautam is not a member of the Federal Parliament, which is a prerequisite for assuming either of the top posts.

The next round of meeting has been scheduled for May 6, according to party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha.

NCP’s Standing Committee meeting, which was on hold for long, has been summoned on May 7.

