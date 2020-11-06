NEA engineer held while taking one million rupees bribe in Hetauda

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: A team deployed from Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) arrested Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) engineer while taking one million rupees in bribe from service seeker in Hetauda, on Thursday.

CIAA’s Hetauda Office Chief Babu Ram Khatiwada said, a team led by DSP Bhim Bogati apprehended NEA engineer Ishwori Prasad Jaiswal red-handed while taking bribe money from a bus-park hotel this afternoon.

NEA official Jaiswal, who is currently working in Hetauda-Bharatpur-Bardghat transmission line project, demanded kickback in return of releasing contract amount with the service seekers.

Further investigation into the case is underway, CIAA said.

