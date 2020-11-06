NEA engineer held while taking one million rupees bribe in Hetauda

HETAUDA: A team deployed from Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) arrested Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) engineer while taking one million rupees in bribe from service seeker in Hetauda, on Thursday.
CIAA’s Hetauda Office Chief Babu Ram Khatiwada said, a team led by DSP Bhim Bogati apprehended NEA engineer Ishwori Prasad Jaiswal red-handed while taking bribe money from a bus-park hotel this afternoon.
NEA official Jaiswal, who is currently working in Hetauda-Bharatpur-Bardghat transmission line project, demanded kickback in return of releasing contract amount with the service seekers.
Further investigation into the case is underway, CIAA said.
JHAPA, NOVEMBER 4 The various local levels of Jhapa have decided to impose lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus infection in the district. A meeting held at the Gauriganj Rural Municipality chaired by Baburaja Shrestha decided to clamp the lockdown until November 21, starting from tomorr Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Due to ineffective market inspections, lack of consumer awareness and increasing number of dishonest traders, violation of consumer rights is continually on the rise in the domestic market. Of the 954 firms that were inspected by the Department of Commerce, Supply and Con Read More...
KATHMANDU: The junar (sweet orange) of Sindhuli from this harvest season will be tracked using a blockchain-based supply chain tracking system, AgriClear. This first pilot project will track the information of junar from its pluck date to its delivery to customers, as per a media release. It will Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 The coronavirus pandemic has, among other disruptions, also affected Nepal’s trade balance, reducing the country’s deficit by 15.1 per cent in the first three months (mid-July to mid-October) of the current fiscal year. As per the trade statistics of Trade and Export Read More...
WASHINGTON: As Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, President Donald Trump's campaign put into action the legal strategy the president had signaled for weeks: attacking the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could Read More...
KATHMANDU: Visiting Chief of Indian Army, General MM Naravane has been conferred the honorary title of General of Nepali Army, today. President Bidya Devi Bhandari conferred the Honorary General of the Nepali Army title to General Navarane amid a ceremony at Shital Niwas. The title has been be Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences has reported three Covid-19 related fatalities on Thursday. A 59-year-old male from Morang passed away at 3:00 am on Thursday, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at BPKIHS. The deceased, after testing positive for Covi Read More...
PASHUPATINAGAR: Tea farmers in Ilam district are in the mood of quitting tea farming due to price dispute and lack of workers. Hundreds of farmers have been contemplating this for lack of government support in the tea sector. The tea farmers said that they were disappointed in their work as the T Read More...