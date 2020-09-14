KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines’ Senior Pilot Vijay Lama has tested positive for coronavirus infection.
It has been learnt that another NA pilot too has contracted Covid-19.
On Sunday, a NA flight had airlifted an army team to Sudan and the pilots and crew got their swabs collected the very day. Apparently, the report that was received today for Capt. Lama and the other pilot who flew the aircraft with him resulted in a positive.
Currently, they are staying in isolation at Soaltee Hotel in Tahachal Marg, Kathmandu.
During this period of pandemic, Captain Lama has piloted numerous repartition flights and had been gathering funds for Covid-19 response.
