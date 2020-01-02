Nepal Army disposes IED placed in Jajarkot district headquarters

Dinesh Kumar Shrestha

JAJARKOT: A Nepal Army team has disposed of an explosive device found in Bheri Municipality-3 of Jajarkot district on Thursday morning.

Locals informed the police after finding the device placed inside a milk container at Thanti Bazaar in district headquarters Khalanga along the Khalanga-Thaple road section at around 8:00 pm.

Personnel from Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force had immediately reached the site and cordoned off the area, informed Chief District Officer (CDO), Janak Raj Panta.

Authorities secured the device all night which was only disposed of in the morning by a disposal unit of Nepal Army. Locals of the nearby area lamented that they passed the night in terror as the explosive device was yet to be removed.

According to police, the device consisted of two detonators inside a kettle (kettle bomb).

CDO Panta suspected that the device might have been placed by the cadres of banned Netra Bikram Chanda (Biplav)-led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) to induce terror in the area.

