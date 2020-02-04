‘Nepal can receive 10 million tourists’

Damauli, February 3

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai today said Nepal would attract over 10 million tourists a year after the completion of all international airports in the country.

Inaugurating the Shreemad Bhagwat Saptaha Birat Gyan Mahayagya organised by Byas Kshetra Shiv Panchayan Development Fund in Tanahun, Minister Bhattarai said the country would receive more than 10 million foreign tourists after the completion of international airports in Nijgadh, Pokhara, and Lumbini.

“We are talking about bringing 2 million tourists during Visit Nepal 2020. But, be assured, around 10 million tourists will visit Nepal after completion of different international airports in Nepal.”

Bhattarai said Pokhara regional international airport would be completed six months before the deadline.

Minister Bhattarai claimed that Nijgadh international airport would be the fourth best airport in the world. He said that Nepal was becoming self-reliant in electricity and would start exporting energy from next year.

A version of this article appears in print on February 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

