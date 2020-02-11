Dahal inaugurates India-built school building

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 10

Former prime minister and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal today inaugurated a new building of Aiselubhume Secondary School in Kispang, Nuwakot.

The Government of India had built the school building as part of its post-earthquake reconstruction in Nepal.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsaman Pun also attended the inaugural ceremony. First Secretary Shuchita Kishore represented the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

Aiselubhume Secondary School was established in 1990. The school is affiliated to National Examination Board and is providing quality education to nearly 637 students.

The newly-built infrastructure was constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of Rs 39.57 million. It consists of three blocks — a three storeyed academic block containing six classrooms, a two-storeyed academic block containing four classrooms along with furniture and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls.

The project was implemented by Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education of the Government of Nepal, according to the embassy’s statement.

The new infrastructure is expected to boost the teaching-learning environment in the school.

The Government of India remains committed to continue collaborating with the government and people of Nepal for completion of post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal, said the statement.

