KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,237,636 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out.

At present, there are 4,825 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 36,533.

3,749 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 121,745.

As many as 3,564 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 84,518.

Meanwhile, 19 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 694.

