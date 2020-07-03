THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 242,247 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 305,629 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 4,483 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 35,472 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 9,084 people are in isolation.

A highest single-day spike in newly detected cases of the infection with as many as 740 confirmations have been reported on Friday taking the national tally to 15,259.

In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 32.

As many as 823 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 6,143.

Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the ministry, informed that some statements made by the Ministry in its regular media briefing on June 30 had been wrongly represented in the media. Meanwhile, Dr Gautam provided clarity as stating that persons who have completed a 14-day mandatory quarantine period and show no signs or complications likely to that of COVID-19 infection can return homes without being screened for the infection through the PCR method.

