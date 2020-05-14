Nepal establishes border outpost near Kalapani

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 13

Nepal set up a border outpost at Chhangru in Darchula district today to guard the border and control cross-border crime.

According to Darchula Chief District Officer Yadu Nath Paudel, the government has deployed 25 Armed Police Force personnel at the outpost.

Darchula District Administration Office will also deploy 10 personnel of Nepal Police in Tinkar and Sitapul each tomorrow. Tinkar is close to Nepal’s border with China, while Sitapul is close to Nepal’s border with India.

The border outpost was established after India inaugurated a road from Pithoragarh to Mansarovar passing through Lipulekh.

APF personnel were airlifted in a Nepali Army helicopter from Khalanga, the headquarters of the district, to Chhangru. Nepal claims that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani areas are Nepali territory. India has counter claims on these areas.

The team has carried enough food to last for six months. CDO Paudel said the government had established the border outpost at Chhangru in a rented house as the government did not have its own office building. He said the government had purchased 15 ropani land in Chhangru where it would soon start the process of constructing a permanent building where APF personnel would be stationed. The government has earmarked a budget of Rs 11 crore to construct a building for APF.

CDO Paudel, Indrajit Rai, security adviser to Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, and APF AIG Narayan Babu Thapa accompanied APF men to Chhangru.

