KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal through a cabinet decision on Monday formed a committee to procure Covid-19 vaccines.
A secretary level committee comprising secretaries of Finance Ministry, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been formed.
As per a source, the said committee will conduct adequate research regarding the vaccines being developed by foreign pharmaceutical companies, while also following the required procedures and process to bring the same home.
On Monday, Pfizer Inc, a multinational pharmaceutical corporation, had announced that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective. It was said to be a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed more than a million people, battered the world’s economy and upended daily life.
Many prominent leaders including the new President-elect of United States had hailed the announcement, however, noting that the vaccine is still not widely available and could take months before its availabilty is finally widespread.
HETAUDA: Police on Sunday arrested one person in connection with the murder of Bikash Waiba of Bakaiya Rural Municipality-4 in Makawanpur district. Within twenty-four hours of the incident, police were able to apprehend murder suspect Bhimraj Bolan from Bagmati Rural Municipality in Lalitpur Read More...
SYDNEY: Opening batsman Will Pucovski continued to push his case for inclusion in Australia's test squad for their series against India next month with his second successive double century in first-class cricket. The 22-year-old right hander was dismissed for 202 on Monday as Victoria scored Read More...
DHANGADHI: Construction work related to the upgradation of the Postal Highway in Kailali section has accelerated after four months of contracts being signed. Although the contract for the Highway upgradation in Kailali was signed between Postal Highway Directorate and the construction company las Read More...
BAGHDAD: Unidentified gunmen killed at least 11 people and wounded eight others including soldiers in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics said on Monday. The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the capital's southwestern district of Al-Ra Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 2,571 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 197,024. Of the total infections, 1,051 are females and 1,520 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,428 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,428 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the total infections, 630 are females and 798 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,136 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur re Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eighteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,126. 2,571 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 197,024. Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease have been Read More...
NEW DELHI: Residents of the Indian capital are enduring one of the worst spells of air pollution in years, data released on Monday showed, raising the risks to city residents posed by the novel coronavirus, doctors said. Pollution in New Delhi had almost disappeared earlier this year, whe Read More...