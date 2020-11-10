THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal through a cabinet decision on Monday formed a committee to procure Covid-19 vaccines.

A secretary level committee comprising secretaries of Finance Ministry, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been formed.

As per a source, the said committee will conduct adequate research regarding the vaccines being developed by foreign pharmaceutical companies, while also following the required procedures and process to bring the same home.

On Monday, Pfizer Inc, a multinational pharmaceutical corporation, had announced that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective. It was said to be a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed more than a million people, battered the world’s economy and upended daily life.

Many prominent leaders including the new President-elect of United States had hailed the announcement, however, noting that the vaccine is still not widely available and could take months before its availabilty is finally widespread.

