Nepal govt issues protocol for mountaineering and trekking activities

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has issued guidelines for foreign tourists to follow in order to minimise the possible spread of coronavirus infection while conducting trekking and mountaineering activities.

The foremost condition laid out by the Tourism Ministry is that the tourists must secure an entry-visa, or an entry-permit in absence of visa-provision in their countries in co-ordination with respective agencies.

Likewise, the travelers must carry with themselves a PCR test report conducted not more that 72 hours ago, attesting that the person has tested negative for Covid-19. Along with the report, the traveler must have booking-documents for the hotel wherein they will stay for at least seven days in quarantine.

Furthermore, the person must provide papers proving they have an insurance of USD 5,000.

In addition to the above mentioned conditions, the traveler must also undergo a PCR test at their own expense on the fifth day of being quarantined. They may proceed for the purported activity at the end of quarantine period only on testing negative for the disease. If the test results in a positive, the person must stay in quarantine for as long as they do not test negative.

The Ministry also states that the trekking or mountaineering agency must insure travelers from Nepal against coronavirus for a sum of Rs 100,000 prior to applying for permit.

Travel enthusiasts must also abide by all the protocols laid out by the Ministry of Health of Nepal.

Meanwhile, eight-time everest summiteer Pemba Sherpa criticised new protocols saying there will be no trekkers and mountaineers in the upcoming season.

“They won’t come here to stay at a hotel for a week even after having a negative PCR report,” Sherpa who is also chairman at Adventure Ascent said. He further asked the government to review its decision.

The guideline:

