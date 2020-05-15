Tilak Gaunle

NEPALGUNJ: As many as 812 Nepalis stopped at the Indian side of Nepal-India border in Nepalgunj due to the nationwide lockdown have been brought to Nepal while 1,486 Indians have been sent to India via the same border point on Thursday evening.

According to the agreement reached between the District Administration, Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City, security authorities of Nepal and authorities of India, citizens stranded at both sides of the border have been sent to their respective countries.

The exchange that started from 4:00 pm lasted till 8:00 pm yesterday.

The Nepalgunj locals entering the country have been kept at the quarantine facility in Mahendra Multiple Campus, while other locals of Banke district have been sent to the quarantine facilities of the respective local levels.

Meanwhile, Nepalis from other parts of the countries have been sent to their districts on the same night in 21 vehicles reserved to send them to their home districts.

