Nepal-India friendship bus service halted

Dhangadi, March 17

Nepal-India friendship bus service being operated from Dhangadi to New Delhi, India, has been halted temporarily considering the global coronavirus threat.

Three buses were operated daily via Gauriphanta check point from Dhangadi, a far-western city of Nepal, to the Indian capital New Delhi.

Similarly, two buses operated via Gauriphanta from Dang to New Delhi have also been halted.

Sub-inspector of Police Mahadev Bhatta at Trinagar Police Office said that the bus service had been halted with effect from yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sudurpaschim Transport Pvt Ltd Chairman Padam Devkota said the transport sector had been hit badly due to the coronavirus spread. The number of passengers for both long and short routes has declined sharply.

He further said although 17 buses were operated from Dhangadi to Kathmandu on a daily basis, the number had come down to 10 now due to lack of passengers.

Similarly, bus service from Biratnagar to Birgunj, Janakpur, Butwal, Pokhara and other cities will soon be cut down, he added.

Meanwhile, Dhangadi District Administration Office is preparing to set up quarantine at Trinagar Customs Office, Kailali.

A version of this article appears in print on March 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

