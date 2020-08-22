Nepal, Israel enter into an agreement

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, AUGUST 21

The Nepal government has inked an agreement with the government of Israel whereby diplomatic passport holders will not be required to acquire visas.

As per the bilateral agreement, diplomatic passport holders of the two countries will not be required to get visa for staying in the other country for up to 90 days.

Ambassador of Nepal to Israel Anjan Shakya and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi signed the agreement on behalf of their respective governments at a function held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on Thursday, as per a media release.

On the occasion, Ambassador Shakya opined that if the training period of the outstanding students out of the Nepalis that visit Israel under ‘Learn and Earn’ project could be extended beyond 11 months, they could be developed as ‘experts/consultants’.

He also held discussions on reopening the caregiving sector to Nepalis and exploring other job sectors where Nepalis could be employed.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook